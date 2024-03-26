Beyond the Headlines: Elijah Schaffer Discusses the Terror of Lawless Illegals at Chicago Migrant Facility (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported on the dystopian political landscape unfolding in Chicago, reaching a fever pitch with the immigration crisis.

Terry Newsome of Behind Enemy Lines, and Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice, teamed up on March 21st to expose the truth about the human catastrophe in Chicago. While many immigrants are likely seeking a brighter future, the economy of violence and exploitation has spun out of control due to the rampant corruption of the Democrat party in blue cities across America. Americans and illegal immigrants alike have become victims of violent crime including murder. Cities like Chicago signal no end in sight to the human tragedy that lays at the foot of the American taxpayer.

Most shocking however, is what was found via a FOIA request made by Terry Newsome.

After encountering push back from employees when attempting to report on the illegal alien shelter at the Inn of Chicago, Newsome made a FOIA request for all calls, complaints, reports, or arrests associated with the location between January 1, 2023 and February 22, 2024.

In the 200 pages of reporting returned, there were many violent crimes including aggravated battery, assault, domestic battery, burglary, robbery, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated criminal sexual assault, child abuse, child abduction, endangering the life/health of a child, and multiple stabbings.

Watch Beyond the Headlines below: