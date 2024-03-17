AWFUL: Laughing Thugs Corner and Savagely Assault Terrified Student at a Minnesota Middle School (VIDEO)

A shocking video captured by a local outlet shows the exact moment a mob of thugs viciously assaulted a terrified middle school student at a Minnesota middle school.

According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, this disturbing incident occurred Friday at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage, which is located approximately 20 miles south of Minneapolis.

The video obtained by Crime Watch Minneapolis starts by showing the middle school kid cornered against a locker by laughing bullies. Then, two portly boys begin whaling on the helpless student as he tries desperately to avoid their punches.

The rest of the crowd swarms the victim, and pandemonium ensues before the video clip ends.

Savage Police told the Daily Mail they did not receive a report on the incident.

This latest incident comes just over a week after 16-year-old Missouri student Kaylee Gain was severely beaten by another girl blocks away from her high school. The innocent girl was left having a seizure on the floor after her head was slammed multiple times onto the concrete.

Gain also suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. The girl’s grandmother, Terry Nordstrom Thompson, posted online that Gain “may not recover” from the horrifying assault.

Thompson went on to say she would provide an update on her granddaughter soon.

This is also far from the first horrifying incident involving individuals at Eagle Ridge Middle School. Mohamed Ali Selim, who was the principal at Eagle Ridge Middle School, was arrested in May 2022 after trying to hire a 15-year-old girl for sex. The person he contacted was actually an undercover police officer working a sex trafficking and prostitution sting operation.

Selim resigned from his job a week later and was sentenced in November 2022 to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation.