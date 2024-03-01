As British ‘Tory’ Party Bows to Globalism, Reform UK Is Now Polling at 14%, Increasingly Becoming the Alternative for Conservative Voters

UK’s Conservative Party has been in power for the last 14 years, and while they did leave de European Union in the long-delayed BREXIT movement, in many instances Tories have become simply Globalists.

They weakly bow to Brussels failed policies, and don’t fight the opposition Labour parties leftist lunacy with nearly the necessary vehemence.

That state of affairs has led to the emergence of the BREXIT party, that is now called the Reform UK.

Slowly but surely, the unabashedly right wing party founded by Nigel Farage has grown to become a real power alternative.

Now, it arises that Reform UK has hit its highest-ever polling support level in the aftermath of controversy over the suspension of MP Lee Anderson.

A YouGov survey published today (01) showed them at 14 percentage points – up one from the previous week.

Telegraph reported:

“The Conservatives were just six points ahead of their rivals on the Right, polling at 20 points. More than one in five 2019 Tory voters currently intend to back Reform.

The poll, conducted between Feb 28 and 29, suggests [Reform UK leader Richard] Tice may have benefited from Tory splits over Mr Anderson, a former Conservative deputy chairman who lost the whip last week for claiming that ‘Islamists’ had ‘got control’ of Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London.

Mr Tice has reportedly gone on to hold talks with Mr Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, who he said ‘speaks for millions of people who are appalled by what is happening to our country’.”

The poll, however, shows Labour still has a strong lead at 46 points, despite ditching their flagship £28 billion green spending pledge.

“YouGov said: ‘This is Reform UK’s highest vote intention share to date, with the party currently taking 21 per cent of those who voted Conservative in 2019. The Tories are holding on to just 35 per cent of their previous voters, with 12 per cent going to Labour and 20 per cent unsure’.”

Our first 14% national poll for @reformparty_uk ….just 6% behind the toxic Tories https://t.co/Lep29ALPiA — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) March 1, 2024

“The Telegraph’s poll tracker has shown a surge in support for Reform in the past three years since it rebranded from the Brexit Party at the start of 2021 to oppose Covid lockdown restrictions. Mr Tice has credited the sacking of Suella Braverman as home secretary and the return of Lord Cameron – widely seen as being on the liberal wing of the Conservatives – with helping him recruit hundreds of new members.

Reform’s policies include the abolition of all flagship net zero targets, sweeping tax cuts and the sacking of head teachers who allow the teaching of gender ideology or critical race theory in schools.”

Read more: