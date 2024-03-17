Armed Police Shut Off Power and Remove Conservative Activist Martin Sellner Before Lecture in Switzerland (Video)

Conservative activist Martin Sellner, of Génération Identitaire, was prevented from giving a speech at an event in Switzerland addressing the dangers of European nations taking in migrants.

Sellner shared on X that he had been invited by a local group, Junge Tat (Young Deed), to “talk about remigration and the ethnic vote” and what happened at a recent meeting in Germany.

My pushback – the full story I summarize what happened yesterday, how Elon Musk reacted and what we will do now. Thanks to everyone who supports us. Thanks to you, we are defying the global elites! Follow Junge Tat @AktiveJugendCH English Channel… pic.twitter.com/ORqBgrMHeo — Martin Sellner (@Martin_Sellner) March 17, 2024

AP reports:

Sellner said he spoke for a few minutes, and then the electricity was turned off, and he was taken to a police station, then told he was thrown out of Aargau canton (state) and escorted to Zurich. Regional police said in a statement that they tracked down the Junge Tat event in the small town of Tegerfelden on Saturday after receiving a number of tips. They found some 100 people at the venue and said that, after the landlady found out about the contents of the planned meeting, she canceled the contract for it. Police said they told organizers to end the event, but they didn’t obey. Without identifying Sellner by name, they said the speaker was held and ordered out of the canton “to safeguard public security” and prevent confrontations with opponents.

Watch:

BREAKING: Armed police shut the power and arrest Martin Sellner just as he was about to deliver an anti-immigration lecture today in Switzerland pic.twitter.com/DnqE4HLntS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2024

In 2018, Sellner was detained by airport police in England for nearly three days on his way to give a speech at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park. Authorities said it would cause “tension among local communities and possibly incite hatred.”Sellner frequently speaks out about the dangers of European nations taking in migrants.