ALL WINS: Maine and Arkansas Called for Trump!

by

President Trump is cruising through Super Tuesday with wins in the first seven states that have been called.

Trump has been projected winner in Maine and Arkansas’s Super Tuesday primary elections.

The Gateway Pundit reported on his decisive victories in Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Tennessee!

Trump has already won over half of the 15 total races.

Polls closed at 8 pm in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Arkansas at 8:30 pm, and Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas polls closed at 9 pm ET.

Polls in California and Utah close at 11 pm ET, and finally, Alaska at midnight tonight.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the races and Trump’s expected victories.

Trump is expected to speak at his campaign’s watch party later tonight as results continue trickling in. Watch live:

WATCH LIVE: Trump Campaign to Host Super Tuesday Election Night Watch Party in Palm Beach, Florida – Starting at 7:30 PM ET

 

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

