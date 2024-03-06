ALL WINS: Maine and Arkansas Called for Trump!

President Trump is cruising through Super Tuesday with wins in the first seven states that have been called.

Trump has been projected winner in Maine and Arkansas’s Super Tuesday primary elections.

The Gateway Pundit reported on his decisive victories in Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Tennessee!

Trump has already won over half of the 15 total races.

Polls closed at 8 pm in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Arkansas at 8:30 pm, and Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas polls closed at 9 pm ET.