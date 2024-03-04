Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira Pleads Guilty to Leaking Classified Docs that Revealed US and UK Special Forces were on the Ground in Ukraine – Agrees to Accept 16 Year Sentence

US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira

US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was officially charged in April 2023 with leaking secret Pentagon documents. Teixeira was charged with six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified documents relating to national defense.

Classified documents detailing the Ukraine war, Middle East, China, Africa and Israel ended up on a gaming platform. Senior intelligence officials at the time called the leak “a nightmare for the Five Eyes,” in a reference to the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the so-called Five Eyes nations that broadly share intelligence.

What really upset the Biden regime and the military industrial complex was that Teixeira leaked documents that exposed Biden’s lies about Ukraine.

According to the one Teixeira leak, US and UK special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

BREAKING: LEAKED US DEFENSE DOCUMENTS SHOWS WESTERN FORCES ON THE GROUND IN UKRAINE! …And Countries ARE NAMED in Leaked Document!

Another leak revealed Ukraine was losing the war. This contradicted the nonstop propaganda by the mainstream media and Biden regime. The documents contained information on Ukrainian losses in the war and an alleged upcoming assault by Ukraine and its allies into Russian controlled eastern Ukraine.

Teixeira was taken into custody by federal agents in Massachusetts in April of last year.

Jack Teixeira, the young Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking a trove of classified military documents and posting them online, has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty, according to a new court filing and sources familiar with the case.

Teixeira pleaded guilty on Tuesday to leaking the damaging but honest documents. He accepted a 16 year prison sentence.

If you stand against the regime. You will be destroyed.

WHAS reported.

