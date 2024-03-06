Actor Drake Bell Says He Was Sexually Abused at Age 15 By Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach

In a new documentary series, Drake Bell, a former child star actor, disclosed that he was a victim of sexual abuse by his ex-Nickelodeon dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

Bell made his claims during a new documentary series by Investigation Discovery titled “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which is set to be released on March 17th.

Investigation Discovery, in a press release, wrote, “Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”

Business Insider reported Peck was arrested in 2003 on 11 allegations that he sexually abused an unnamed child.

Peck, in 2004, pleaded no contest “to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16” and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell speaks out about being sexually abused as a 15-year-old child actor https://t.co/CvmQMrr9vI — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) March 5, 2024

Per USA Today:

Drake Bell is coming forward about the abuse he allegedly endured that led to the conviction of his dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who is a registered sex offender. On Tuesday, Investigation Discovery shared a teaser of its upcoming docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” The series aims to uncover “the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s” on Nickelodeon under former producer Dan Schneider, according to a release. Bell takes a seat in the interview chair at the end of the brief clip. According to the release, this is the “Drake and Josh” star’s first time identifying himself as the victim of Peck’s alleged abuse that led to his conviction in 2004. Peck was arrested in August 2003 on a charge of lewd acts with a child, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The arrest stemmed from a 2001 incident in which the actor allegedly molested a child he was coaching over a six-month period.

