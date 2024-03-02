JUST IN: 2-Year-Old Boy Shot in Broad Daylight Shooting in New York City – Gunman Still at Large

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

A toddler was shot in a broad daylight shooting in the Bronx at Fordham Road and Grand Concourse on Saturday.

According to the New York Post, the 2-year-old boy was grazed in the right buttock and is in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center.

Police are looking for the assailant who was described a male in his 30s wearing a green hoodie, jeans and red tennis shoes.

The gunman was last seen running northbound on Crescent Avenue and is still at large.

