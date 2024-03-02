JUST IN: 2-Year-Old Boy Shot in Broad Daylight Shooting in New York City – Gunman Still at Large

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…
A toddler was shot in a broad daylight shooting in the Bronx at Fordham Road and Grand Concourse on Saturday.
According to the New York Post, the 2-year-old boy was grazed in the right buttock and is in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center.
Police are looking for the assailant who was described a male in his 30s wearing a green hoodie, jeans and red tennis shoes.
The gunman was last seen running northbound on Crescent Avenue and is still at large.
The New York Post reported:
The toddler was brought to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, the NYPD said. Mayor Adams briefly surveyed the crime scene and spoke with investigators.
Cops said they are looking for a man in his 30s wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket with fur around the collar, light blue jeans and possibly red sneakers.