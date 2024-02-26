Doctors Confirm Vaccine Connection after Young Ontario Woman Paralyzed after Moderna Shot – Then Offer Her Euthanasia as Remedy (VIDEO)

A young mother’s life has been turned upside down in the wake of receiving her Moderna COVID-19 booster shot, which has left her paralyzed from the neck down, The Canadian Independent reported.

Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old from Mount Albert, Ontario, has had her vibrant life of motherhood and community involvement brought to a sudden halt due to what doctors have diagnosed as a severe vaccine-related reaction.

Kayla, who suffered an abusive childhood, had overcome her past to find joy in her work as a behavioral trainer for exotic animals and later as an educational assistant. The single mother, known for her active lifestyle, was compelled to get vaccinated to ensure she could continue visiting her father in his long-term care facility.

However, after receiving her booster shot on January 11, 2022, Kayla began experiencing alarming symptoms, culminating in her complete paralysis less than two weeks later. Despite initial skepticism from emergency department staff, an MRI revealed a significant lesion on her spinal cord.

A neurologist, documented on an audio recording, expressed his belief that the vaccine was the likely cause of Kayla’s condition, a view later confirmed with a diagnosis of transverse myelitis – a rare inflammatory disorder caused by damage to the spinal cord.

The once active mother has since spent several months in hospital and rehabilitation centers, even being offered MAID – Medical Assistance in Dying – which she refused.

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada is a legal and voluntary form of euthanasia, allowing eligible adults to request assistance from a medical practitioner to end their lives.

Her condition has resulted in the loss of her job, home, and the ability to co-parent her son, reducing her to reliance on provincial disability support and the assistance of care workers for her daily needs.

Although Kayla has attempted to secure compensation through Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), her application has faced numerous delays and is still pending.

Meanwhile, her story has gained the attention of Veterans 4 Freedom, which has set up a GiveSendGo campaign to help her raise funds for a service dog. This service dog would not only help with daily tasks but also provide companionship to alleviate the isolation of her condition.

The donations will also be used to secure a wheelchair-accessible van that meets the specific size and weight requirements of Kayla’s electric wheelchair.

“Due to her story spreading around the globe, we believe we can fundraise enough to purchase a wheelchair van to improve her quality of life. Kayla requires a wheelchair-capable van that is specific to the size and weight of her electric wheelchair. There are several companies in Canada that are able to provide Kayla with the vehicle she needs. We will be talking to several different dealerships over the next few weeks to discuss options. As soon as quotes are available, we will post the details and update the goals,” according to the update on GiveSendGo.

**Those interested in supporting Kayla’s journey can contribute through the GiveSendGo campaign at the following link: https://givesendgo.com/kaylapollock.

As for Kayla, her struggle continues each day with the hope that her story will bring awareness and change.

WATCH: