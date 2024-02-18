Will Israel Invade Southern Lebanon?

There is a lot going on in the world that is generating fear in the West because they have lost control of the narrative and the battlefield. Ukraine’s retreat from Avdeevka has exposed the lie that the Russian military is a spent force comprised of coerced, untrained, poorly supplied conscripts. This has left NATO scrambling to try to find a way to keep Ukraine in the fight, but Ukraine’s Army is being ground into dust and its morale is flagging.

But that is not where the real danger lies. Israel is signaling that it will invade southern Lebanon and fight Hezbollah.

Here is General Halevi doing his version of Mirror, Mirror on the Wall.

But this is not just some idle fantasy confined to Halevi. He has the backing of an overwhelming majority of Israeli citizens according to Lebanon’s Naharnet.

A poll published by right-wing Israeli newspaper Maariv has showed that 71% of Israelis believe that Israel should launch a large-scale military operation against Lebanon.

Israel has been carrying out heavy air strikes on villages in southern Lebanon during the past week, but it has not weakened Hezbollah. To the contrary. Hezbollah is stepping up its own missile attacks on Israeli settlements. Saraya al-Qassam and company hit “Ashkelon” with massive barrages of projectiles, setting off the missile sirens and sending the Jewish settlers running for shelter!

Hezbollah also reportedly targeted, at 01:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, February 17, 2024, the Branit Barracks with a “Falaq 1” missile, scoring a direct hit. The average Israeli citizen does not understand that Hezbollah has a significant escalatory capability in terms of being able to launch big missiles into Israeli cities that previously have not been targeted. Hezbollah also has a trained army. It is not a group of rag tag terrorists. And Hezbollah has well-fortified defensive lines capable of stopping an Israeli attack.

‏Making matters more interesting and dangerous, Iran has unveiled two new air defense system — the martyr Arman mid-range/short-range defense system and the Azarakhsh short-range air defense system. The Arman has a maximum detection range of 180 km with the following capabilties:

— Target tracking range of up to 160 km — Maximum engagement range of 120 km — Maximum engagement altitude of 27 km — Reaction time of less than 20 seconds

The Azarakhsh has a much shorter range:

– Operational range of 50 km with radar detection and 25 km with optical tracking – The ability to carry 4 portable missiles – The ability to destroy aerial targets, including helicopters and manned/unmanned aircrafts – The ability to operate in different weather conditions

If Iran decides to provide these systems to Hezbollah then Israel will face a new threat.

The bottom line is this — both Israel and Hezbollah appear to be stepping on the gas and moving towards a full-scale war.

I will close with a video interview I did on RT Friday night regarding the situation in Ukraine with Adesewa Josh.