Whitlock: Women’s College Basketball Phenom Caitlin Clark Comes Under Attack for Not Being Black Lesbian?

University of Iowa women’s basketball sensation, Caitlin Clark, will break the women’s all-time scoring record sometime in the coming week and maybe on Sunday?

But not everyone is excited for her.

Caitlin Clark went to Dowling High School in West Des Moines and then was recruited by the University of Iowa. In less than four years she has broken several all-time records in women’s basketball.

As ESPN reported Clark is averaging 32.2 points per game this season and is 39 points shy of breaking the record. For her career, Clark has:

** 51 30-point games (including 14 this season), the most by a Division I player in the last 25 seasons

** 15 triple-doubles (including four this season), which ranks second in D-I history behind Sabrina Ionescu (26)

** 11 40-point games (including three this season), the most by any D-I player over the last 25 seasons

Iowa women have sold out every game this year at Hawkeye Carver Arena, the team has sold out 11 away games. It’s all due to the Caitlin Clark phenomenon. NEVER has there been a female basketball player that has been able to bring so much attention to the game.

Caitlin Clark is now the first D1 player (men's or women's) with: 3,000+ PTS

900+ AST

Here is a highlight of Caitlin from recent game. Clark throws up 3-pointers further than the men – from the logo near halfcourt! It truly is incredible to see!

But not everyone is happy for Caitlin. Baskeball legend Sheryl Swoopes recently attacked Clark with several misguided statements. Swoopes alleged that Clark was 25 (she’s 22), she shoots 40 times per game (she averages less than 20 shots per game), and she played an extra year of college ball to break the records (this is Clark’s 4th year).

Jason Whitlock responded to the nasty attacks on Caitlin Clark. Whitlock suggested the attacks were because Caitlin is a white, Catholic, straight girl. And, Whitlock suggested she would have been embraced by the female players if she were a black lesbian.

Whitlock also suggests the WNBA players may not welcome Clark with open arms.

This was must see analysis by Jason Whitlock and friends.