“We’re Broke with Biden – We Weren’t with Trump” – Black Man at Barbershop Tells MSNBC “A LOT” of His Friends are Voting TRUMP (VIDEO)

by

MSNBC hacks were left speechless during their latest report at a South Carolina barbershop.

One of the patrons told MSNBC “a lot” of his friends are voting for Trump.

But, wait! The fake news tells us the economy is strong and Joe Biden is great. Are they not being upfront with the American people?

MSNBC hack: There are some people in your orbit who are either voting for Donald Trump or considering it?

Young South Carolina voter: For sure. A lot of my friends are obviously my age, so we’re a little younger. We’ve only voted once for a president. And Trump is kind of all we know. And they’re kind of Trump and Biden, they’re like, well, we were broke with Biden. We weren’t with Trump. And that’s kind of the only thing that I’m hearing and over and over again, over and over again, is that, well, Trump, we had money. Well, okay.

That rallying cry will only get louder as the election draws near.

Via Johnny Maga.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.