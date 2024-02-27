“We Are Once Again Watching the Lights of Freedom. They Are Going Out Here and All Over the World” – Lara Logan Testifies Against the Abuse of Power by Google, Facebook, Instagram Against the American People (VIDEO)

Award-winning investigative journalist Lara Logan testified at the US Senate roundtable on Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel, on February 26, 2024. The roundtable was sponsored and led by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Lara Logan was asked to speak on media censorship during the COVID pandemic.

Logan delivered a brilliant testimony on the absolute power today of Facebook, Instagram and Google and their dangerous monopoly on information and how Stalin, Lenin, Mao, and Hitler would have relished the chance to hold such power over the masses.

Lara Logan: Companies like Facebook, Instagram, and Google, as you have heard many times today, have been allowed to amass monopoly power. And as a result, they not only reach billions of people across the world every second of the day, they have absolute control over what we see and what we hear. Imagine those tools in the hands of Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler. When I became a journalist more than 35 years ago, we were under emergency restrictions in apartheid South Africa, and I was 17 years old. Public safety and security were the weapons of state censors. Ours was the truth. We had no Bill of Rights, no Constitution, no First Amendment, no Declaration of Independence. And journalists would have to hide their footage from the security police, sometimes sewing the tapes into their mattresses at home so they could not be seized and used to identify and target the protesters that we’d filmed. The light of freedom that set fire to our hearts in South Africa was lit thousands of miles away. It was lit right here where we sit today in the United States of America. When the founding fathers put Freedom of Speech first, it was not by chance. It was by design. The rights that followed were, in part created to protect the First Amendment. Without it, they knew that freedom itself would perish. I am reminded today of the words spoken by the British foreign secretary, Sir Edward Grey, in 1914, at the beginning of the First World War. He said, the lamps are going out all over Europe. We shall not see them lit again in our lifetime. We are once again watching the lights of freedom. They’re going out here and all over the world, and it is up to us to determine if they will be lit again, ever.

Via Vigilant Fox.

You can watch Lara’s entire testimony here.