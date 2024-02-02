WATCH: White House Official Runs From O’Keefe After Telling Him “What They Can’t Say Publicly” About Joe Biden’s Mental Health and Why They Need Kamala Harris

James O’Keefe has released footage of him chasing Charlie Kraiger down the street after Kraiger, a White House insider, admitted that Joe Biden’s mental health is in decline, and there are closed-door discussions about how to remove Kamala Harris from the 2024 ticket without stirring a “scandal” and giving poor optics to the American people.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on O’Keefe’s undercover dinner date conversation with Charlie Kraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House.

Kraiger says he protects “the networks of the federal agencies, who you give all your information to,” and his team is “the President’s voice” concerning policy making.

After telling O’Keefe that Joe and Kamala will be the nominees in 2024, “sadly,” he divulged the secret discussions about Joe Biden’s mental fitness for a second term and Kamala Harris’ unpopularity within the administration, including with black staff who have “quit on her en masse.”

Kraiger added, “She’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be Vice President from the goddamn presidential ticket!”

“Like, what kind of message are you going to send to African American voters? How would you spin that?” he continued.

Though Biden’s condition has not been clinically diagnosed “yet,” said Kraiger, he still believes that Biden’s mental health is in decline and notes that his colleagues are aware. “He is definitely slowing down,” Kraiger told O’Keefe.

Speaking about what he’s heard in the Executive Office, Kraiger said, “They’re really concerned about it,” and “I think they need to get rid of him or get rid of her.”

Watch the full video here.

The Gateway Pundit also reported last week that O’Keefe Media Group released an explosive story after a congressional insider told him that congress members are coerced into voting a certain way by party leadership, leveraging secret affairs and “sex parties” against them.

Watch the part one of O’Keefe’s Washington, DC series here:

When O’Keefe took off his disguise glasses and confronted Kraiger at the Brookland’s Finest restaurant in DC, Kraiger was stunned. Still, he maintained the narrative that “we’re running a good cybersecurity operation,” despite not even realizing that he was spilling secrets from the White House to a well-known investigative journalist.

“But you didn’t ever declare… who you were with,” Kraiger said, trying to point the finger at O’Keefe, an undercover journalist.

Hilariously, the people sitting in between the cameramen and O’Keefe appeared to realize exactly what was going on, and they eventually asked the waiters to move to another table. The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson was sitting in the booth across, assisting James O’Keefe on this venture.

“Did you not do your research? What is this clown show you guys are running over at the White House?” O’Keefe asked before Kraiger bolted from the restaurant.

Unsurprisingly, he did not answer any questions as he ran away down the street with Conradson filming and O’Keefe asking questions.

Watch the full video below:

O’KEEFE: We’re here in Washington, DC, in the nation’s capitol, with an individual who works at the White House Office of Cyber Security, and he’s running away from me because he’s been caught on a hidden camera here. How can they trust the Biden administration with security? This is a clown show cybersecurity office, he’s covering his face everyone. He’s covering his face. The question the American people want to know is how can we trust the Biden Administration and the federal government, for that matter, with securing networks, which is your job? When you’re literally in a meeting with James O’Keefe? You’re not a dumb guy. You go to the Kennedy School. You went to Georgetown. You’re not a very low level employee. What are you doing? Are you texting Biden or your boss? He was happily happy to discuss all of his opinions, all of these facts regarding his job, regarding the election, regarding Joe Biden, but rendered mute here in the nation’s capitol not willing to say another word after being told that he was on a meeting with James O’Keefe, talking about protecting the nation’s network security, talking about Kamala Harris, talking about Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, and now he’s furiously texting somebody not sure who he’s texting. All right. Well, good luck to you, sir. We’ll be publishing your video online. And I hope our government is more competent than what I’ve seen here today. Unbelievable. Can’t make this sh*t up.