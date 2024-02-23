WATCH: President Trump Brutally Trolls Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Shuffling Like Nursing Home Patients with Creative “Visiting Angels” Parody

As The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi were spotted holding hands and shuffling across the tarmac in San Francisco like nursing home patients toward Marine One on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, President Trump has responded to the footage with an epic troll job of both demented clowns.

Trump’s Instagram account late Thursday altered the video of the two octogenarians shuffling toward Marine One to show them approaching a “Visiting Angels” assisted living facility before disappearing from the screen.

The “Visiting Angels” theme song plays in the background throughout the video.

WATCH:

Conservatives on X found the video by Trump both hilarious and appropriate.

One can only hope “Visiting Angels” will be Biden’s destination after he departs the White House for good. The workers there will treat him with more compassion than he is receiving from his staff and family.

