WATCH: Overflow Crowd in Conway, South Carolina Goes Wild as Trump Greets Them Ahead of Rally

President Trump on Saturday spoke at the get-out-the-vote rally in Conway, South Carolina ahead of the February 24th Republican primary.

The South Carolina voters waited for hours to see Trump on Saturday.

Trump addressed the massive overflow crowd.

The overflow crowd roared as Trump approached the microphone.

“We’re gonna win in November!” Trump said to a cheering crowd.

WATCH:

Joe Biden could never draw a crowd like this.

The last time Joe Bide was in South Carolina, he shuffled into a barber shop after he delivered remarks at a political event at South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia.

Virtually no one cared that Joe Biden wandered into the barber shop.

He cracked a lame joke about playing football and shuffled away.

Biden never gets a rock star welcome the way Trump does when he walks into a restaurant or venue.