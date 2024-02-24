WATCH LIVE: Trump to Address CPAC Crowd in Washington DC

Donald Trump is expected to take the stage at CPAC 2024 in Washington DC, today at 1 pm ET.
This comes as South Carolina GOP voters are set to cast their votes today in the Presidential Primary.
According to recent polling data, Trump dominates in South Carolina, Nikki Haley’s home state, where she used to serve as Governor, and holds more than double Haley’s support!
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Donald J. Trump was the keynote speaker at the Black Conservative Federation’s Annual BCF Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, last night.
Notable speakers at the conference included Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Byron Donalds, and Rep. Wesley Hunt.
Trump’s speech tonight follows Mike Lindell and Kari Lake
Watch Trump’s speech at CPAC live below:
CPAC 2024 in DC is here, and RSBN will provide full conference coverage for all three days. Stay tuned for RSBN’s exclusive interviews with America’s top conservative figures.
RSBN will be LIVE starting at 8 a.m. ET.