WATCH LIVE: Senator Ron Johnson Hosts “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” Roundtable With Rep. MTG, Robert Malone, Lara Logan and More – 9 AM ET

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is hosting a roundtable this morning with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Robert Malone, and other experts on the suppression of COVID-19 vaccine and treatment information by the federal government, big pharma, and the media.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Senator Johnson yesterday in an exclusive interview about the government’s suppression of accurate information about COVID-19, vaccine injuries, and adverse side effects.

Additional speakers include:

COVID-19 VACCINE ISSUES:

Dr. Robert Malone, MD

Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD

Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD

Ed Dowd

Kevin McKernan

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

HISTORY OF VACCINE INJURY COVERUP:

Barbara Loe Fisher

Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD

Del Bigtree

CORRUPTION OF MEDICAL REASEARCH & FEDERAL HEALTH AGENCIES:

Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD

Dr. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD

Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD

Dr. David Gortler, PharmD

CENSORSHIP/PROPAGANDA:

Lara Logan

Jason Christoff

Rodney Palmer

Mattias Desmet

Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD

COVID RESPONSE IN OTHER COUNTRIES:

Randy Hillier

Dr. Sorin Titus Muncaciu

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) TREATY:

Rob Roos

Phillip Kruse

WATCH LIVE BELOW: