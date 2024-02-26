WATCH LIVE: Senator Ron Johnson Hosts “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” Roundtable With Rep. MTG, Robert Malone, Lara Logan and More – 9 AM ET

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is hosting a roundtable this morning with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Robert Malone, and other experts on the suppression of COVID-19 vaccine and treatment information by the federal government, big pharma, and the media.
The Gateway Pundit spoke to Senator Johnson yesterday in an exclusive interview about the government’s suppression of accurate information about COVID-19, vaccine injuries, and adverse side effects.
EXCLUSIVE: US Senator Ron Johnson Discusses the Cover Up of COVID-19 Cures, Vaccine Dangers, and the Mysterious White Fibrous Clots – Johnson and Rep. MTG to Host Roundtable on Monday (VIDEO)
Additional speakers include:
COVID-19 VACCINE ISSUES:
- Dr. Robert Malone, MD
- Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD
- Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD
- Ed Dowd
- Kevin McKernan
- U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
HISTORY OF VACCINE INJURY COVERUP:
- Barbara Loe Fisher
- Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD
- Del Bigtree
CORRUPTION OF MEDICAL REASEARCH & FEDERAL HEALTH AGENCIES:
- Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD
- Dr. Pierre Kory, MD
- Dr. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD
- Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD
- Dr. David Gortler, PharmD
CENSORSHIP/PROPAGANDA:
- Lara Logan
- Jason Christoff
- Rodney Palmer
- Mattias Desmet
- Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD
COVID RESPONSE IN OTHER COUNTRIES:
- Randy Hillier
- Dr. Sorin Titus Muncaciu
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) TREATY:
- Rob Roos
- Phillip Kruse
WATCH LIVE BELOW: