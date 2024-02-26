WATCH LIVE: Senator Ron Johnson Hosts “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” Roundtable With Rep. MTG, Robert Malone, Lara Logan and More – 9 AM ET

by

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is hosting a roundtable this morning with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Robert Malone, and other experts on the suppression of COVID-19 vaccine and treatment information by the federal government, big pharma, and the media. 

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Senator Johnson yesterday in an exclusive interview about the government’s suppression of accurate information about COVID-19, vaccine injuries, and adverse side effects.

Additional speakers include:

COVID-19 VACCINE ISSUES:

  • Dr. Robert Malone, MD
  • Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD
  • Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD
  • Ed Dowd
  • Kevin McKernan
  • U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

HISTORY OF VACCINE INJURY COVERUP:

  • Barbara Loe Fisher
  • Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD
  • Del Bigtree

CORRUPTION OF MEDICAL REASEARCH & FEDERAL HEALTH AGENCIES:

  • Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD
  • Dr. Pierre Kory, MD
  • Dr. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD
  • Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD
  • Dr. David Gortler, PharmD

CENSORSHIP/PROPAGANDA:

  • Lara Logan                              
  • Jason Christoff
  • Rodney Palmer
  • Mattias Desmet
  • Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD

COVID RESPONSE IN OTHER COUNTRIES:

  • Randy Hillier
  • Dr. Sorin Titus Muncaciu

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) TREATY:

  • Rob Roos
  • Phillip Kruse

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

