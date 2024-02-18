WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Speak in Waterford Township, Michigan @ 7 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, tonight ahead of the state’s February 27 GOP Primary Election.

This is Trump’s second stop of the day after speaking earlier at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Yesterday, radical left New York Judge Arthur Engoron released his verdict in Letitia James’ New York City fraud trial against President Trump, ordering him to pay more than a $355 million fine and barring him “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

Eric Trump and Don Jr. were ordered to pay $4,013,024 each, and Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

Trump is expected to speak out on this election interference and his plans to appeal the bogus ruling.

Trump is expected to speak at 7 pm ET.

Right Side Broadcasting Network kicked off live all-day coverage at 4 pm ET.

LIVE: RSBN’s coverage of President Trump’s rally in Waterford Township, Michigan continues; pre-show expected to begin at 5:30pm Watch LIVE: https://t.co/Qv1JTudk6p pic.twitter.com/jFPcTvj80c — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 17, 2024

Hundreds turned out hours early and waited in below-freezing temperatures, and some reportedly stayed overnight in their cars to see Trump deliver remarks.

The early turnout in Waterford Township for the Trump Get Out the Vote rally. pic.twitter.com/dlp5aX3bnG — Joey Oliver (@Joey_Oliver) February 17, 2024

M Live reports,

Some slept in their vehicles overnight. Others arrived with just minutes to spare. But the hundreds of people who showed up at the Oakland International Airport Saturday, Feb. 17, had one thing in common: they wanted to show their support for Donald J. Trump in his bid for a second term in the White House. “He kept his promises,” said Pamela Melnyk of St. Clair County on why she chose to spend her Saturday outside amid freezing temperatures, toting Trump-branded gear. For many of those waiting in line Saturday morning, hours before doors to the event open at 4 p.m., the Waterford Township rally was their first. Many are veterans of the Trump campaign circuit, and they have the buttons to prove it.

