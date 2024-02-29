WATCH LIVE: Kari Lake Holds Press Conference With US Senate Republican Chair John Barrasso to Discuss Violent Crime Stemming from Biden’s Wide Open Border

Kari Lake is holding a press conference with US Senator John Barrasso, who has endorsed Lake’s bid for Senate, today at 3 pm MST.

Lake said on X earlier that Senate Republican Chair John Barrasso is in Phoenix to campaign with her.

I am thrilled to have the Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, @barrassoforwyo, in town campaigning with me! Thank you, Senator! pic.twitter.com/dQoQOBhw7U — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 29, 2024

Fox reports,

A top Senate Republican is heading across the country this month to hit the campaign trail with conservative firebrand Kari Lake in Arizona, a state seen by many in the GOP as crucial to the party winning a majority in Congress’ upper chamber, as well as the White House, in November. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who serves as chair of the Senate Republican conference, will join Lake in Phoenix on Feb. 29 for a number of campaign stops that will focus on the border crisis and the economic issues they say are plaguing Americans under the Biden administration. “Kari Lake has put Arizona on the map for a Republican takeover in November. Kari Lake will bring Arizona hard work and no-nonsense to the U.S. Senate. I’m excited to campaign with her in Arizona,” Barrasso told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Kari Lake told The Gateway Pundit, “We are going to be talking about violent crime stemming from the Bidenvasion.”

This comes after the tragic murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal last week.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

These are the people that Joe Biden and the Democrats rolled out the red carpet for.

Lake is currently polling higher than her open-borders leftist opponents Ruben Gallego (D) and Kyrsten Sinema (I) in a three-way matchup in the latest poll from Rasmussen.

Western Journal reports,

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the Bull Moose Project, found that Lakewas ahead in both a two- and a three-person race, depending on whether Sinema sticks out her campaign. With three people in the race, Lake holds a 4-point lead over Gallego, 37 percent to 33 percent, with Sinema taking 21 percent of the vote. If Sinema were to abandon what’s likely a lost-cause candidacy, things look only slightly better for Gallego, with Lake taking 45 percent and Gallego 42 percent, according to the poll. In a two-person race, 8 percent said they were undecided and 4 percent they wouldn’t vote. In a three-person race, 7 percent say they were undecided and another 2 percent wouldn’t vote.

The latest poll from @Rasmussen_Poll shows that any way you slice it, with Sinema or without, I am beating @RubenGallego. The people of Arizona despise @JoeBiden‘s agenda, & they’re not going to send the radical (Ruben) who enabled it to the United States Senate. I am on a… pic.twitter.com/Umq0pVQp7w — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 29, 2024

Lake previously vowed to secure Arizona’s southern border by declaring an invasion and using powers granted to the states in the Tenth Amendment to take back control from the federal government and finish the wall.

This is why the crooks in Maricopa County stole the election from her by shutting down 60% of voting machines across the county on Election Day when Republican in-person voters turned out for Kari Lake.

The press conference with Barrasso also comes after Mitch McConnell, 82, announced he will step down as the Senate Republican leader in November.

It is speculated by some that Barrasso may be in the running to take over McConnell’s seat next year.

Arizona angle: Sen. John Barasso is one of the names being floated to take McConnell’s spot. He has a press conference with Senate candidate Kari Lake scheduled for tomorrow in Phoenix. https://t.co/IHgf5EFwgx — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) February 28, 2024

Lake is expected to once-again demolish the mainstream media nutcases who pretend that the border is secure and that Republicans are the problem.

Video incoming…

Watch live below: