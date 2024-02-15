WATCH LIVE: Fulton County Judge Hears Evidence on Motion to Disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis From Trump Election Interference Case 9:30 am ET

The Fulton County Judge in Trump’s election interference case brought by corrupt DA Fani Willis will hear evidence this morning on allegations that Fani Willis engaged in an improper relationship with the lead prosecutor in the election interference case against Trump and several associates, which could dismiss charges and disqualify Willis from the case.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Scott McAfee said on Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Earlier this month, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were subpoenaed to testify at Thursday’s evidentiary hearing, according to a new lawsuit filed by Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman.

Fani Willis’ office was accused of “intentionally withholding information” in a new lawsuit filed by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

The subpoenas may force Fani Willis and Nathan Wade to give sworn testimony during a televised hearing this Thursday, February 15, in response to a motion filed by Michael Roman seeking to have the RICO charge dismissed as well as disqualify Willis over her romantic relationship with Wade.

President Donald Trump is rumored to be planning an appearance at a contentious hearing in Atlanta, the Washington Post reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” Judge McAfee said in Monday’s hearing.

“The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again, if there even was one. And so because I think it’s possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations.”

“I think the issues at a point here are whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic or non-romantic in nature when it formed, and whether it continues. And that’s only relevant because it’s in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of their relationship,” the judge said.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports:

The fate of the Fulton County election interference case could be decided this week without ever going to trial. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is expected to hear testimony over whether a personal relationship between DA Fani Willis and a top special prosecutor constitutes a conflict of interest that should disqualify her from the case. In a sworn statement, Nathan Wade said the relationship didn’t start until after Willis began paying him $650,000 so far to coordinate the Trump prosecution. But defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant — who represents former Trump advisor Michael Roman — plans to question Wade’s former business associate and divorce attorney Terrence Bradley, whose testimony she says will prove Wade is a liar. Bradley’s testimony is likely the key to whether Judge McAfee allows Willis and Wade to also be questioned under oath. The DA’s father has also been subpoenaed, along with others both inside and outside the DA’s office.

It’s been a TERRIBLE few weeks for Fani Willis, the “Get Trump” Fulton County DA. But it’s about to all get worse. On Thursday, Fani will be in court to respond to the bombshell motion exposing her illicit affair with Nathan Wade, the secret boyfriend she hired as a special… pic.twitter.com/rJ2t9KDN7C — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2024

Watch the hearing live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: