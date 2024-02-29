WATCH: “Hunter Biden is a Liar!” – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Into Hunter Biden’s Attempts to Cry About His Addiction and Lie About His Family Business Dealings in Closed-Door House Deposition

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday tore into Hunter Biden for crying victim as he lied about his overseas business dealings, selling the Biden family name, in a closed-door deposition before the United States House of Representatives.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Alexander Smirnov, the FBI’s Confidential Human Source who blew the whistle on the Biden-Burisma bribery scheme, is currently sitting behind bars pending trial, as he is accused of lying about the Biden family’s business ties.

The message here: don’t stand up to the Regime.

Hunter testified before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. Republicans have investigated numerous bank statements that place President Biden’s second son and crack addict at the very center of their impeachment inquiry. Congress alleges Hunter and his father engineered an elaborate web of lucrative, overseas business ventures that leaned heavily on Joe Biden’s international influence. Joe Biden, his brothers, his son, and family members have benefited financially from those shady arrangements.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) alleges that just one Suspicious Activity Report (SARS) on the Biden family’s finances that she reviewed at the Treasury Department earlier this year involved “tens of millions of dollars and then some.”

Hunter Biden on Wednesday arrived on Capitol Hill yesterday for his closed-door deposition before Congress in part of the Republican impeachment process against Joe Biden.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hunter lashed out at Republicans during his deposition, claiming, “I did not involve my father in my business.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) accused Republican leaders of “working with Russia to interfere in the November 2024 election on behalf of Vladimir Putin.”

However, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene came out swinging at Hunter Biden’s lies and the Biden Regime’s persecution of political opponents while inviting Hunter Biden to answer questions in a public hearing.

While Hunter Biden hides behind claims of addiction, the evidence is clear – he cashed in on his father’s name to make millions in Ukraine and China. Joe Biden has serious questions to answer about his family’s pay-to-play schemes.

Greene: So impressive to listen to Hunter Biden either give excuses about being a drug addict and how difficult it is to go through years of addiction, and then swing the next minute to his extreme expertise and business experience that placed him on so many boards and allowed him to teach at Georgetown University. You see, the theme that we heard in the room was Hunter Biden is a liar. The Biden family has no product and no service, and Hunter Biden can’t hide behind his addiction, which is heartbreaking. Many Americans suffer with addictions, but many Americans—actually, I would say all Americans except Hunter Biden that suffer from drug addiction and alcohol addiction would never be placed on boards of companies like Burisma and would never be teaching at Georgetown unless their last name was Biden. And that’s what we heard in the room there today. There’s also an interesting theme there. Hunter Biden is a liar, and while Hunter Biden claims that the only person that has evidence of a bribe is being locked up in LA, everyone needs to remember that his father is also President of the United States and is also head of the regime that is conducting the prosecution and witch hunt against all of his political opponents. So, we had a very long deposition with Hunter today, presented a lot of evidence, and we look forward to him coming to a public hearing, which I would hope that he is willing and courageous to show up to after today’s private deposition.