WATCH: Delusional Nikki Haley Insists She Will Beat Donald Trump During CNN Appearance

Neoconservative presidential candidate Nikki Haley continues to insist that she will beat former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

Trump, of course, is leading Haley by double digits in every state.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, Haley appeared to be in complete denial about her chances.

Tapper began, “So obviously, you’re running in South Carolina, and you’ve told me that you plan to be around. Well, obviously, you want to be the nominee and then the president, but you’re going to be around at least until Super Tuesday.”

“If the unthinkable happens in your view and you do not win, will it be difficult to Support Trump as the Republican Party’s nominee, given what you think about him quite obviously?” Tapper asked.

Haley replied, “Well, first, I think that you need to know that I am going to beat President Trump. But you should ask him if it’ll be difficult for him to support me?”

“He didn’t sign the GOP pledge in 2016,” Tapper replied. “I don’t think and he certainly not signing it now. So I am I’m sure he would say no. But but I guess you’re not going to commit to voting for him if he becomes the nominee?”

Haley replied, “What I’m saying is what I said from the very beginning when there were 14 candidates on the stage, that any one of the 14 would be better than Joe Biden.”

“None of these candidates” recently won the Nevada Republican primary, where the only major candidate on the ballot was Haley.

Trump, who is the GOP frontrunner by a wide margin, was not on the ballot, instead participating in the state’s caucus.