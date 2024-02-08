WATCH: Conservative Writer Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What’s Wrong With Our Elections (VIDEO)

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist testified before Congress this week, offering what she sees as the biggest problems with elections in America.

She emphasized the system of balloting, the extended time periods for voting, the efforts of Democrats to prosecute the competition, our one-sided media, and more, comparing our current elections to what happened in the former Soviet Union.

At the end of her testimony, she called out Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for their election interference.

The Federalist has details:

Mail-in ballots, the private takeover of elections with “Zuckerbucks,” Big Tech censorship, and Democrat meddling are the biggest ways “the American system of self-governance is under attack,” Federalist Editor-In-Chief and bestselling author Mollie Hemingway warned in her testimony to the House Administration Committee. “We have allowed the private takeover of government election offices by partisan oligarchs and their armies of activists who use those offices and their authorities to tilt the election toward favored candidates,” she said… “The situation is so absurd that we have presidential and gubernatorial debates weeks after some people have already voted,” Hemingway noted. Mail-in voting specifically, Hemingway said, forces the crux of voting to begin months before Election Day. “Instead of having full security and a verifiable chain of custody for ballots being issued, cast, and counted, we flooded addresses across the country with tens of millions of unsupervised mail-in ballots months ahead of elections frequently to locations from which voters, if they’re even alive, have long since moved, instead of having election administration that is rigorously nonpartisan and impartial under the law,” she explained.

Watch the whole video below:

WATCH: In four minutes of testimony before Congress, @MZHemingway sums up everything wrong with America’s elections from mail in ballots, to Zuckerbucks, to censorship, to Big Tech censorship, to Democrats trying to put Trump in jail. pic.twitter.com/lXAJJxFp7n — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 7, 2024

Outstanding.

Mollie Hemingway always delivers the goods in a way that’s clear and effective. Republicans should have her testify a lot more before Congress. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 7, 2024

She did a great job. Republicans had better be listening.