Vladimir Putin Warns Americans of Joe Biden’s Most Dangerous Move: To Use the Dollar as a Tool of Foreign Policy – “A Blow Was Dealt – A Grave Mistake” (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Tucker Carlson released his highly anticipated interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening.

In the interview, Tucker Carlson discussed many topics, such as the war in Ukraine, imprisoned WSJ reporter Evan Gershovich, NATO, Bill Clinton, and much more.

At one point during the interview, Vladimir Putin warned Americans about the dangerous actions of the political leaders, namely the Biden regime, in using the dollar as a foreign policy tool. Putin explained how this may come back and ruin the US economy.

President Vladimir Putin: To use the dollar as a tool of foreign policy struggle is one of the biggest strategic mistakes made by the US political leadership. The dollar is the cornerstone of the United States power. I think everyone understands very well that no matter how many dollars are printed they are quickly dispersed all over the world.

Inflation in the United States is minimal. It’s about 3.0 or 3.4%, which is, I think, totally acceptable for the US. But they won’t stop printing. What does the debt of $33 trillion tell us about? It is about the emission. Nevertheless, it is the main weapon used by the United States to preserve its power across the world.

As soon as the political leadership decided to use the US dollar as a tool of political struggle, a blow was dealt to this American power. I would not like to use any strong language, but it is a stupid thing to do and a grave mistake.

Look at what is going on in the world. Even the United States allies are now downsizing their dollar reserves. Seeing this, everyone starts looking for ways to protect themselves. But the fact that the United States applies restrictive measures to certain countries, such as placing restrictions on transactions, freezing assets et cetera, causes great concern and sends a signal to the whole world.

What did we have here? Until 2022, about 80% of Russian foreign trade transactions were made in us dollars and euros. US dollars accounted for approximately 50% of our transactions with third countries, while currently it is down to 13%. It wasn’t us who banned the use of the US dollar. We had no such intention. It was decision of the United States to restrict our transactions in US dollars.

I think it is complete foolishness from the point of view of the interest of the United States itself and its taxpayers as it damages the US economy, undermines the power of the United States across the world.

By the way, our transactions in yuan (Chinese currency) accounted for about 3%. Today, 34% of our transactions are made in rubles and about as much, a little over 34% in yuan.

Why did the United States do this? My only guess is self conceit. They probably thought it would lead to full collapse, but nothing collapsed.

Moreover, other countries, including oil producers, are thinking of and already accepting payments for oil in yuan. Do you even realize what is going on or not? Does anyone in the United States realize this? What are you doing? You’re cutting yourself off.

All experts say this. To ask any intelligent and thinking person in the United States what the dollar means for the US. You’re killing it with your own hands!

Steve Bannon has been warning about this for years now.

Here is the interview segment.

Here is Steve Bannon on Biden’s destructive economic policies back in December 2021.