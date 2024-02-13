Virginia Woman Arrested for Swinging Medieval Sword at Police and Her Neighbor

A Virginia woman has been arrested for allegedly swinging a medieval sword at police and her neighbor.

The Leesburg Police Department issued a press release about the arrest of Alexandra C. Hopkins, 35, on Monday.

The department wrote:

On February 8, 2024, officers responded to the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road, NE, to serve a warrant on a subject. When officers encountered the subject, she swung a sword at one of them and fled into a residence. Another person in the area reported that the subject also swung the sword at them. There were no injuries.

The blade of the sword was approximately 14″ long.

Hopkins was taken into custody without further incident.

She has now been charged with one count of Assault on Law Enforcement, one count of Assault, two counts of Brandishing a Weapon, as well as two unrelated warrants from another agency.

Hopkins is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.