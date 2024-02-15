VIDEO: Ohio Cop Shoots Crazed Woman While on Car Hood After She Rammed Him in Wild Police Chase

A video captured the moment an Ohio cop shot a woman through a windshield last week after she rammed him in a parking lot north of Columbus in a wild police chase caught on camera.

As The Daily Mail reported Monday, the incident unfolded at around 3.23 pm on Wednesday, February 7 when officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Dublin Granville Road over a report of a stolen 2015 Toyota Camry in the area. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Holly Graham from Columbus.

The bodycams of several Columbus PD sergeants managed to capture the chaos from multiple angles.

Video footage shows the stolen Camry pulling away in reverse from surrounding cops. One officer lays spike strips across the parking lot exit at the same time in an attempt to halt the woman’s escape.

One of the sergeants approached the vehicle as it reversed, but Graham suddenly slammed the accelerator and hit him with full force. This sends the officer to the top of the hood.

He responds by opening fire through the windshield multiple times while desperately hanging on to the vehicle as it races away. The officer eventually falls to the ground and is gasping for breath beside the debris.

His colleagues next gave chase and managed to catch up to the vehicle. They scream at Graham to get out of the car while aiming their guns.

WATCH:

Ohio Police Sergeant Shoot Woman While on Hood of Car pic.twitter.com/k926JtCYyB — PoliceActivity (@Police_Activity) February 11, 2024

The wounded Graham was eventually apprehended after she reached the entrance ramp of Interstate 71 North and collided with two other vehicles.

The Columbus Police Department released the following statement regarding the incident:

While in the parking lot, the vehicle began driving in reverse before abruptly going forward and striking a Columbus Police sergeant.

The vehicle continued driving through the parking lot with the sergeant on the hood of the car. The sergeant discharged their firearm several times, striking the driver.

The Mail notes officers attempted to give Graham aid before she was transported to Riverside Hospital in serious condition. The occupants of the two vehicles the Graham struck were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the injured sergeant was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.