(VIDEO) East Palestine Residents React to Biden’s Visit OVER One Year After Toxic Chemical Explosion, Say They are Still Suffering from Health Issues, Worried About “Cancer Cluster” – “He Has NOT Helped Us. He’s Too Little Too Late.”

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, yesterday spoke to reporters as Joe Biden made a fly-by photo-op appearance in the town more than one year after a devastating train derailment spilled hazardous materials that were burned into the atmosphere.

Local Kayla Miller reacted to his visit, “He has not helped us. He’s too little too late.”

Misti Allison, who met with Biden on Friday, also raised concerns about “long-term health implications” as many residents still suffer from health complications caused by the incident. Alison asks, “Is this going to be a cancer cluster in 10, 20, 30 years?”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden also was greeted by angry protestors.

He couldn’t care less when the incident happened, so what was he doing there now? Even if Biden takes some form of action by issuing a disaster declaration, as some have reportedly called for, why now and not one year ago?

On Feb. 3, 2023, just before 9 p.m. Eastern, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, a small Midwestern town of about 4,800 people near the Ohio border with Pennsylvania.

At least 11 of the train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials. Several cars were carrying vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing substance.

Government officials decided to burn the chemicals rather than let them drain onto the ground. The chemical explosion was enormous. The chemicals formed a gigantic toxic plume over the region.

The waters in East Palestine, Ohio, were thoroughly polluted with toxic chemicals, and thousands of fish were reportedly killed by the fallout.

Residents were also reporting that pets and livestock were suddenly dying, and humans were experiencing rashes and headaches following the explosion.

Remember, it was President Trump who visited East Palestine last February, not Joe Biden. Trump stepped up immediately after the disaster to provide food, clean water, and hope to residents of East Palestine after the chemical spill, which polluted groundwater and streams.

One year ago: Trump buys McDonald’s for first responders in East Palestine, Ohio pic.twitter.com/7EtngV76Xs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 17, 2024

Yet, Joe Biden spoke yesterday during his first visit to East Palestine since the train derailment and falsely claimed, “My Administration was on the ground within hours… to make sure you have everything you need.”

A disengaged Biden, heavily slurring his words and even at one point blowing his nose, spoke for a whopping seven minutes and struggled to read his script.

Biden’s handlers then forced the press out of the room as they tried to ask him why it took a full year to visit the town and why he even came at this point.

More from CBS:

MILLER: He has not helped us. He’s too little too late. At this point, I’ll take anything. You know we’re crying for someone to help us to either get us out of the situation or go back and clean this properly. ALLISON: The long-term health implications. Is this going to be a cancer cluster in 10, 20, 30 years?