Victor Reacts: You Call That A Border Bill? They Want to Send the Money to the Wrong Country! (VIDEO)

It looks like someone misunderstood. When we said we wanted to secure the border, we meant OUR border.
As the Gateway Pundit reported,
Senate leaders on Sunday released the details of a long-awaited comprehensive border security bill, which also contains a substantial foreign aid component.
The discussions, led by Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Krysten Sinema (I-AZ), and Chris Murphy (D-CT), come after months of negotiations with the Biden regime, seeking to address both the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border and foreign policy commitments abroad.
The 370-page deal, according to Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, claims it reflects weeks of good-faith negotiations, balancing domestic concerns with urgent international aid needs.
The comprehensive $118.28 billion national security supplemental package, totaling $118.28 billion, allocates a staggering $60.06 billion to Ukraine in response to Russia’s aggressive military actions.
In contrast, U.S. border security efforts are earmarked to receive $20.23 billion. This disparity in funding allocation has raised eyebrows and sparked a debate over the Senate’s priorities at a time when domestic border security challenges persist.
Nothing says America last quite like prioritizing another nation four times as much as our own. There is no compelling reason for an American congressman to vote for a bill that puts the interests of another country ahead of the interests of their own.