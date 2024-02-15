Stinchfield: The “Urgent” National Security Threat is a Ruse to Force Support for Ukraine (Video)

The Deep State is well at work. With the threat of funding for Ukraine stalled in the House of Representatives, the propaganda begins. Sadly it appears high ranking Republicans are working with Team Biden to scare the American people about the threat of Russia in an effort to force strong pressure to pass the Ukraine Funding Bill.

Rep. Mike Turner sounded the alarm on this “urgent” national security threat, and Biden’s Intelligence goons quietly backed him up while dispatching a series of leaks about the threat. Those leaks appear to have come from the Pentagon. That is no coincidence. The un-named sources are claiming Russia has created a nuclear threat in space that could take out U.S. Satellites and the GPS systems America relies on. Grant explains why you shouldn’t believe the hype.