UPDATE: Former Trump Administration Official Mike Gill Dies After Being Shot During Carjacking Spree in Washington D.C.

Mike Gill, a prominent Republican figure and former Chief Operating Officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) during Donald Trump’s administration, has died.

At the time of his death, Gill held the position of Senior Vice President for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council.

Gill was shot while waiting in his car to pick up his wife from her office on K Street, a bustling area just blocks away from the White House, at approximately 5:45 pm.

“We can confirm that Mike Gill was the victim of the shooting at the 900 block of K Street Northwest on Monday evening and is in critical condition,” Erica Richardson, a spokesperson for the Gill family, told The Daily Wire.

Eyewitness Yolanda Douglas described the harrowing scene, where Gill’s wife discovered him injured after he had called her downstairs. “Oh my God, that’s my husband,” she exclaimed upon finding him.

The assailant, after shooting Gill, continued the rampage, committing at least two more carjackings and one attempted carjacking, one of which resulted in another victim’s death.

The carjacking trail led to Prince George’s County, Maryland, where law enforcement eventually confronted the suspect. The individual, engaged in a shootout with Maryland State Police, was later killed by the police.

Police later identified the victim as 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr.

Gill, appointed in 2016 as the Republican member of D.C.’s Board of Elections, served until July 2020. His notable career includes roles as COO of the CFTC, Chief of Staff to CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, and a significant part in regulatory reform.

In a heart-wrenching statement to FOX 5’s Shomari Stone, Gill’s wife, Kristina, expressed the profound loss experienced by their family:

“It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance. Mike was not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend. Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved. His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally. Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika. For those who wish to honor Mike’s memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”