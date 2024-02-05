Union Leadership Beholden To Democrats, While Trump is Out to Save the Working Class

There is a growing disconnect between union leadership and the rank and file. It is clear Joe Biden is a job killer. His climate change zealotry will kill the auto industry, the mining industry and the trucking industry in America. Yet Union bosses still insist on backing Joe Biden. Grant explains why, and it’s all about self interest of the power brokers not the national interest of their members.



This podcast serves as a roadmap to reality. Union members need to take notice of what is really going on. Union leadership is selling out members to keep power instead of saving the industries they represent.

Donald Trump and the Republicans represent the working class for more than the Democrats do.