UFC Champ Sean Strickland: ‘I Feel Like Trump’s People Are My People’ (VIDEO)

UFC champion Sean Strickland had kind words for former President Donald Trump and his supporters in a YouTube video posted on Monday.

Strickland met with Trump in Las Vegas over the weekend.

In a video recapping the meeting, Strickland said Trump is “actually a really solid guy. I didn’t know if I would like Donald Trump but … [he’s] really authentic, really authentic. Yeah, really nice. You know, I think that I need to run a rally for Trump.”

Strickland continued, “I love the people. I feel like Trump’s people are my people, you know?”

“Like, I love the people. What I like about Trump, though, there’s no boogeyman. There’s no … at his rallies, it’s America first. But there’s no black vs. white, there’s none of that. All he says is we’re Americans and that’s something I really fucking find refreshing. Because you go with Biden and … every time Biden talks it’s black vs. white, it’s this vs. that. It’s just nice to be reminded that we’re all Americans.”

The fighter said that if Trump is the Republican nominee, he will be voting for him.

“Here’s the thing, dude. I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump in the primaries you guys,” Strickland said. “I like the Trumpster but … I’m not saying that I voted for him the primaries but, you know, if he gets the nominee, Trump 2024.”

Strickland concluded, “You should always respect a man’s accomplishments, but you should never forget he’s just a man. And when it comes to Trump, Trump is just a man. We’re all just men. But he’s accomplished a lot and that is respectable.”

