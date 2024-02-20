Two Adults Identified and Charged in Kansas City Parade Shooting – Authorities Refuse to Name Juvenile Gunmen Currently in Custody

As The Gateway Pundit reported, 23 people were shot in a mass shooting at the west side of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, United States on February 14. One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including 11 children.

Now authorities have revealed two of the perpetrators responsible for this cowardly massacre.

The Daily Mail reported that adult suspects 22-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raystown and 18-year-old Dominic Miller of Kansas City are facing charges including murder in the second degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors say that Mays pulled out his firearm first during an argument, which resulted in others pulling their guns, including Miller. May is believed to be the person to have killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting.

Both are being held on $1 million bail according to Fox News.

During a press conference announcing the arrests, Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County Prosecutor, told reporters more people are likely to be charged and vowed to prosecute all involved.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day,” she said. “Every single one.”

Baker said the investigation remains ongoing.

It is important to note authorities have not identified two juvenile gunmen they have in custody, who they arrested last week. Even the liberal Kansas City Star noted how unusual this is.