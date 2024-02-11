Tucker Carlson Destroys Legacy Media

I am starting to get the hang of doing videos, but my production value still sucks. Sorry. Anyway, I am disgusted by the attacks on Tucker by the likes of Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel and the entirety of MSNBC and then realized I was witnessing professional jealousy on steroids. I decided to look up the ratings of these various clowns and compare them to the viewers Tucker attracted. The numbers are shocking. Tucker killed them. All of them.

Here are the numbers. First up, I counted up the viewer ratings for the late-night shows.

Per Nielsen’s ratings, Gutfeld! (https://www.foxnews.com/shows/gutfeld) in particular nabbed the most viewers last week at 2,062,000, leaving CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert trailing behind with 1,984,000 viewers. Next was ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 1,625,000 viewers and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at 1,329,000. The Fox News program hosted by the titular Greg Gutfeld was also the No. 1 show within cable news when it came to the 25-54 demographic, boasting 302,000 viewers within that age group. Next, I selected the most viewed program on the three major cable networks: Fox Five: 3.071

CNN .733

MSNBC 1.315

https://www.adweek.com/tvnewser/friday-feb-2-scoreboard-the-five-closes-out-the-week-as-fox-news-most-watched-show/

Lastly, I added up the numbers for the major TV network news shows:

ABC

8,082,000 CBS

4,997,000 NBC.

6,746,000

https://www.adweek.com/tvnewser/week-of-jan-29-evening-news-ratings-world-news-tonight-continues-to-top-rivals/

The total for all of these shows combined is just shy of 32 million. Remember, back in 1968 Walter Cronkite drew an average of 27 million viewers just for his broadcast. Compare that to Tucker’s numbers — as of 9:06 pm Saturday night (eastern standard time) is 186 million views. In other words, Tucker is attracting 6 times more viewers than ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC combined. And he is not spending one dime on advertising trying to attract viewers.

CNN’s numbers are really pathetic. Their “top” show only attracted 733,000 viewers. Tucker blew through that number in the first 30 minutes of his interview with Putin. When you stop to consider the hundreds of millions of dollars the media companies with so few viewers, you must wonder, “How long can this go on?”

One other benchmark to consider — The Chiefs/Eagles 2023 Super Bowl had 115 million viewers. Tucker has beat that major event by 70 million. This is a clear marker that legacy media is in its death throes. Congratulations Tucker. You escaped just in time.