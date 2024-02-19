TRUMP’S TOUGH TALK WORKS: Germany Vows To Spend Over 2% GDP in Defense ‘For Decades to Come’, Pressures European Allies To Do the Same

First, the whole NATO apparatus and mainstream media landscape went into full meltdown mode with Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US would only help alliance countries that obey the minimum of 2% GDP investment in defense.

And then Europe’s greatest power, Germany, immediately announced that it was fulfilling the spending level, as you can read in TRUMP’S TOUGH TALK WORKS: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Now Vows To Meet NATO’s Agreed Minimum and Spend More Than 2% of GDP on Defense.

Now, it is reported at once that Germany means to spend MORE than 2% of its gross domestic product on defense, and at the same time is urging its European partners to increase their own spending.

In a bid to ‘deter Russia in the coming years’, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated, as reported by Reuters:

“‘I am proud to say that this year we will spend over 2% percent of our GDP on defense. I am also realistic enough to see that this might not be enough in the years to come’, he said at the annual Munich Security Conference, according to a prepared speech text.”

Germany has met the 2% NATO alliance target for the first time since the end of the Cold War, with spending increased with the war in Ukraine.

“Pistorius’ comments come after German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday that it would be ‘a challenge’ for Germany to maintain defense spending of 2% of GDP.”

Meanwhile, in the Munich Defense Conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz bragged about their newfound defense prowess, saying that his country ‘is serious about boosting its defense spending in the long run.

Scholz also pressured European allies increase defense spending, ‘to match its Ukraine aid’, said Saturday.

Politico reported:

“‘One thing is crystal clear, we Europeans need to do much more for our security, now and in the future’, the German leader said on the second day of the Munich Security Conference. ‘Our readiness to do so is considerable’.

He said Germany, often criticized in the past for not spending enough on defense, would meet NATO’s target of spending 2 percent of GDP on the military through ‘the 2020s, 2030s and beyond’.”

Needless to say, the very people who criticized Trump are agreeing with his common sense argument.

Of course when it comes to Scholz and other Globalists, everything comes rolled into the ‘Ukraine fever’ that controls their lives.

Germany is, by far, Ukraine’s leading supporter in terms of military aid in Europe, according to data compiled by the Kiel Institute.

“Scholz said Germany will give Ukraine an additional €7 billion in military aid this year.

‘I very much wish — and this is something that me and some of my colleagues are lobbying for here — that similar decisions will be taken in other capital cities’, Scholz said.”

However, nothing will ever be enough for the pro-Kiev hordes, as Germany, the leading European country in aid to Ukraine, it is still criticized for not sending Kyiv its Taurus cruise missiles — seen as ‘adding crucial long-distance striking power to the Ukrainian military’ – a.k.a. Zelensky would attack deep into Russian territory and escalate the war.

