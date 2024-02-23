Trump VP Contender Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Democratic Establishment, DC Swamp, and Defends Trump in Fiery CPAC Speech (VIDEO)

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday to deliver a scorching critique of the Democratic establishment while also offering a robust defense of former President Donald Trump.

Gabbard, who has been on Trump’s shortlist of vice-presidential contenders during discussions on Fox News with Laura Ingraham, expressed a profound concern over the actions of the Democratic elite and what she termed as “swamp creatures” in Washington.

She accused them of systematically undermining the democratic process and the rights of American citizens in their pursuit of power.

“Our democracy is under attack,” Gabbard asserted. “The perpetrators of this attack are those who, in the name of saving our democracy, are destroying it.”

“Every one of us who loves this country and who cherishes peace and freedom should be very alarmed by those who, driven by their insatiable hunger for power, are actively undermining all that we stand for. And almost every single day, if you’re paying attention to the news and the headlines, there is some new assault and some new attack.”

She warned of the dangers posed by the Democrat elite and the deep state in Washington to decide the presidency irrespective of the popular will.

“Now, it’s the Democrat elite and the swamp creatures in Washington who are doing all that they possibly can to keep us, the American people, from a very simple thing: having the freedom to choose who we want to be our next president,” she said.

In her critique, Gabbard did not shy away from naming specific instances and figures complicit in these undemocratic practices. She referenced efforts in states like Colorado and Maine, among others, to remove Donald Trump from presidential ballots, actions she views as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.

Gabbard also criticized progressive Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) for attempting to influence the Federal Reserve’s policies with the aim of impacting Trump’s electoral prospects, a move she sees as indicative of the broader misuse of power by Democratic leaders.

Gabbard’s speech also touched on the legal challenges facing Trump, suggesting that the numerous charges against him are part of a concerted effort to prevent his re-election. She denounced these legal actions as politically motivated, arguing they represent a dangerous precedent for the country’s legal and political systems.

“They’re hoping and doing all that they can, that they can convict Donald Trump of some crime, any crime, to try to undermine his support and therefore prevent what they fear most, a second Trump presidency.”

“And there’s a reason why they’re so afraid of him. Because he poses a threat to this establishment which they draw their power from. When we take a step back and look beyond the personalities, look beyond Donald Trump and Joe Biden, what we’re facing is a threat of far greater magnitude. A very dangerous precedent is being set. Our democratic republic is being destroyed by the permanent Washington elite. And there are people in both political parties who truly believe they, and not the American people, have the right to decide who should be our president.”

Gabbard’s speech was not just a defense of Trump; it was a call for unity against what she perceives as the corrupt Washington establishment. She urged the audience to use their outrage and fear as motivation to take action and protect American freedom and democracy.

Watch her full speech below: