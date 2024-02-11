Trump Drags Haley Over Husband’s Absence From Campaign Trail In Comments About Disloyalty

by

President Trump asked where’s Nikki Haley’s husband during a large rally in Conway, South Carolina Saturday, stirring up a hornet’s nest of controversy from the media as well as sharp responses from Haley and her husband.

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Conway, South Carolina, screen image via Newsmax, February 10, 2024.

Trump was talking about how his lone remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley–who had been Trump’s first U.N. ambassador–had come to his Palm Beach, Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, with her husband and said she would never run against him. Trump then asked several times where Haley’s husband is closing with “He knew, he knew,” a likely reference to sworn affidavits alleging Haley had affairs years ago that were recently reported by the Daily Mail.

Haley’s husband, Major Michael Haley, is in a one year deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to the Horn of Africa that began last June.

Trump said, “…I will never run against him. Then she comes over to see me at Mar-a-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you.’ She brought her husband. Where’s your husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone! He knew. He knew.”

The response from much of the media has been to attack Trump, falsely accusing him of mocking Michael Haley’s service, but the New York Times surprisingly ran with the accurate headline, “Trump Insinuates Haley’s Husband Deployed to Africa to Escape Her”

Haley and her husband responded separately on X Twitter to Trump. Haley also responded in remarks at a campaign stop in South Carolina.

Michael Haley posted on his X Twitter account, presumably from a military base in Africa, a graphic with the words, “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack,” over a photo of a wolf. The post was addressed to Trump and several media outlets and has over 1 million views.

Nikki Haley posted, “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Haley also responded at a small rally in Gilbert, South Carolina:

“Donald Trump had a rally today. And in that rally, he mocked my husband’s military service. And I’ll say this: Donald, If you have something to say, don’t say it behind my back, get on a debate stage and say it to my face….If you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don’t deserve a driver’s license, let alone being President of the United States.

Earlier Saturday at Trump’s South Carolina rally, decorated combat veteran Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told the crowd how President Trump met and stayed for hours with Gold Star families from the 2021 Afghanistan airport bombing after Joe Biden would not meet them:

Waltz posted a photo in August 2023 when the meeting took place:

