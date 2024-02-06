Trump Announces He Would Be Happy to Replace “Crooked” Joe Biden for Super Bowl Interview

President Donald Trump has publicly volunteered to take “crooked Joe Biden” for the customary Super Bowl pre-game interview.

This offer comes on the heels of the White House’s decision to decline the interview opportunity for the second consecutive year.

Far-left CBS, which is broadcasting Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, featuring a clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, had reached out to the White House to arrange the interview, continuing a practice that dates back to 2009.

However, Joe Biden has chosen not to participate in the pre-game conversation that typically draws tens of millions of viewers.

Variety has reported that although negotiations between CBS News and the White House were ongoing, the President would not be involved in the 15-minute segment initially planned. The absence of such an interview breaks with a tradition that has been upheld by former Presidents and has been a staple of Super Bowl pre-game coverage for over a decade.

This decision marks the second year President Biden has declined the Super Bowl interview slot, following a similar decision last year to not participate in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Carley Shimkus, the host of “Fox & Friends,” inquired from contributor Joe Concha about the reasons behind the president’s decision to abstain from media coverage, especially considering his low poll numbers leading up to the 2024 election.

“This is by far the lamest, most intelligence-insulting excuse you will ever hear as far as why the president is hiding from this interview for the second consecutive year,” Concha said.

“The interview is like hours before the game, so it’s not about that. So please stop. It’s truly telling that Joe Biden’s handlers are simply petrified of putting him in front of a camera without a teleprompter or scripted remarks to guide him.”

“The Super Bowl, even the pregame, is by far the most watched program of the year, and when you’re a president, who is polling lower than any in polling history, three years into the job, you would think he would be out there trying to sell his message on why he and his administration deserve four more years,” Concha continued.

“Joe Biden is a, and I’ll be blunt about this, a coward. Plain and simple,” Concha said. “He should be telling his handlers he wants this interview because instead, it looks like he’s hiding somewhere in Delaware that day, which he probably will be doing.”

Reacting to the news on Truth Social, Trump labeled Biden as “Crooked” and criticized his public speaking abilities, suggesting that the President’s decision to avoid the interview was a wise one.

Trump then made a bold proposal, stating his willingness to step in for Biden, confidently declaring that his appearance would be “RATINGS GOLD!”

“Crooked Joe Biden has just announced that he will not be doing the big Super Bowl Interview. A great decision, he can’t put two sentences together. I WOULD BE HAPPY TO REPLACE HIM – would be “RATINGS GOLD!”” Trump wrote.