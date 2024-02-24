Transgender Psychopath Skinned a Kitten and Put it in a Blender Before Murdering a Stranger

A transgender biological male who identifies as a woman filmed himself skinning a cat and putting it in a blender four months before hunting down and murdering a stranger.

On Friday, Scarlet Blake, 26, was found guilty in the Oxford Crown Court of the murder of Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, on July 25, 2021.

GB News reports:

Scarlet Blake replicated Netflix documentary, Don’t F*** With Cats, where killer Luka Magnotta murders kittens before filming a murder. A live stream showed Blake dissecting a cat by removing the fur and skin before putting it in a blender to New Order’s 1987 hit True Faith – the same song which plays in the Netflix programme.

In the sickening video, Blake tells the helpless kitten, “Here we go my little friend. Oh boy, you smell like s***. I can’t wait to put through the blender.”

On the night of Carreno’s murder, Blake had been out searching the streets for someone to kill. Carreno was returning home after a night out with his colleagues when he, unfortunately, encountered the transgender sociopath.

Carreno’s body was found in River Cherwell at Parson’s Pleasure about 24 hours after his death.

For two years, no suspects were located in his death — until a former sexual partner of Blake’s went to police saying he had confessed to murdering Carreno with a homemade garrote.

The GB News report explains, “[Blake] denied murdering Carreno by inflicting blows to his head before trying to strangle him and then putting him in the river where he drowned but pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage over killing the cat.”