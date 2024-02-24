TLC 90 Day Fiancé Star Mahmoud El Sherbiny Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Mahmoud El Sherbiny, a cast member of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence against his wife, Nicole Sherbiny.

Nicole was on a spiritual tour in Egypt when she stumbled into Mahmoud’s fabric shop on her last day as a delivery driver.

After two months together, Nicole returned home due to the stress of cultural shock and Mahmoud’s clothing and social restrictions. This all played out on the show as we saw the American struggle with the reality of being a Muslim wife.

US Weekly reports,

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mahmoud El Sherbiny was arrested for domestic violence against his wife Nicole Sherbiny, Us Weekly can confirm. Mahmoud, 31, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 21, according to documents obtained by Us. The news of Mahmoud’s arrest comes less than a month after he and Nicole celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. “Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” Mahmoud wrote via Instagram in January 2024. “You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife.”

One year after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, TLC announced on Wednesday, February 14, that Mahmoud and Nicole would be appearing on the brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which premieres on Sunday, March 17.

Entertainment aside, it isn’t shocking that this marriage has cultural differences that would eventually clash.