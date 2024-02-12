Three Musketeers? Poland’s Tusk Carefully Goes to Berlin and Paris To Meet His Alleged Handlers

At once Globalist, Eurocentric, and liberal, the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, has a number of allegiances besides the one he owes to the Polish people who elected him.

In his foreign policy trip, Tusk is going to Berlin to see his alleged handlers, but he is politically savvy enough to make a stop in Paris first.

Relations between Poland and Germany have been strained during the eight years of the Law and Justice (PiS) party rule when Berlin was cast as a villain on everything ranging from migration to energy.

As he arrived, Tusk made a point of criticizing Donald Trump for his views on NATO – which has become the obvious move for lib-globalists.

His mini-tour seeks ‘closer ties’ with Germany and France, Europe’s two largest powers, as the war in Ukraine enters its third year and Europe’s capitals eye the possibility of an upcoming disengagement from the US.

Reuters reported:

“‘There is no alternative to the EU, NATO, transatlantic cooperation. Europe must become a safe continent, and this means that the European Union, France and Poland must become strong and ready to defend their own borders and to defend and support our allies and friends from outside the Union’, Tusk said in a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron. ‘It is probably here in Paris that the words from ’The Three Musketeers’ by Alexandre Dumas resonate most clearly: ’All for one, and one for all’,’ he said, referring to Dumas’ novel.”

Warsaw, Paris and Berlin rightly see EU unity on defense as crucial.

“‘Europe has to get its act together… This is a matter of answering a question about what will happen if Trump wins. We don’t have time. We must have bigger defense industry capacity’, said a Polish government source.”

We are witnessing the return of the “Weimar Triangle”, a platform of political cooperation between Germany, France and Poland created in 1991.

“‘It’s a joy to have you back and have through your government, partners who we can trust, are pro-European and clear on European security and the major challenges we face’, Macron said.”

Talks are expected to focus on issues such as combating Russian disinformation and helping Ukraine, as well as strengthening the European defense industry.

“‘Our strength lies in the fact that we in France, Poland and Germany look at our Europe from different perspectives’, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of arriving in Paris. ‘People in Europe rightly expect that we will develop impulses from this.'”

For Poland’s liberal prime minister, the visit to Berlin will be a real balancing act.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“While Tusk is keen to repair his country’s battered relationship with Germany, he must guard against getting too close to Poland’s western neighbor. The main opposition party in Poland, the national-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will be watching carefully. It has labeled Tusk a ‘German agent’ and is certain to denounce even the slightest false move in Berlin as ‘treason’.”

Polish-German relations were at their lowest point since the the fall of the Berlin wall in the late 1980s.

“In the run-up to the Polish parliamentary election last October, PiS declared that Germany was the biggest threat to Poland’s sovereignty and that Tusk represented foreign, German interests.”

Tusk had to take his time before making his way to the German capital, lest they see him for the German puppet that they allege he is.

“‘Tusk is being extremely cautious when it comes to Germany so as not to give the right-wing populists any pretext for criticism’, said Piotr Buras, political scientist and head of the Warsaw Office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.”

Tusk’s even chose the order for the visits — Paris first, then Berlin — to further obfuscate the visit.

“‘Eight years of anti-German propaganda have left a deep mark on Polish society. PiS dominates the debates about Germany’, said Buras. For this reason, Tusk isn’t expected to change tack — at least before the European elections in June. ‘He needs more time,’ said Buras.”

