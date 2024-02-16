“This is F**ked Up!” – Leftist ‘Comedian’ Stephen Colbert Freaks Out Over President Trump Following Fani Willis’s Awful Day in Court (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s evidentiary hearing about her alleged misconduct went so poorly for her that leftists across America are losing their minds.

Willis is facing disqualification from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade (her lover).

TGP revealed several devastating tidbits throughout the proceeding, including Willis’s lover Nathan Wade admitting he paid for all the vacations he took with Willis with his business card (she reimbursed him in cash for expenses) and her lying in court documents regarding the start of the relationship.

Things then got worse for Willis, who started screaming at the prosecutor and rambling about her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade.

All of this has caused radical leftists to freak out over the distinct possibility Trump may escape from legal trouble and become president once more. Last night on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert provided one of the biggest Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) meltdowns you will ever see.

Colbert opened his show by making inane jokes and comments regarding the numerous trials Trump faces over the coming days and months, including in Georgia. After listing all the witch-hunts, a befuddled Colbert exclaimed, “And yet, despite all of this, people want to hire this maniac to become president!”

The host next put the outlook quite bluntly for his audience in just four words: “This is f**ked up!” and went on to have an unhinged meltdown over Trump.

WATCH (tune to 1:40 to hear the freak-out):

Look, I know how numb we’ve become, but it’s not normal! No other candidate for the presidency has ever had to pause his campaign to defend himself! And I would like to point out that in all seven of his cases, no one, no one doubts that he did these things. We’re just sitting around patiently waiting to find out if the wheels of justice will grind fast enough for there to be any consequences. And the media’s covering it like it’s any other political story like it’s a horse race. But in this horse race, one of the horses is old while one of the horses is old, has hoof-in-mouth disease, and keeps quoting horse Hitler!

He went on to roast Willis for allegedly failing to keep her pants zipped and closed by asking, “Was the sex ‘good enough’ to risk democracy?”

Conservatives had some amusing responses to the meltdown:

If Trump does win in November, Colbert’s show will suddenly become appointment television because the ensuing meltdown will probably dwarf this.