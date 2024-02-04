Texas Man Poses As Child to Lure Registered Sex Offender, Then Kills Him

A Texas man was arrested after he allegedly posed as a minor in order to lure a registered sex offender and kill him.

James Spencer III, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after shooting 37-year-old registered sex offender Sean Showers.

KPRC-TV reported Spencer “Took matters into his own hands because he didn’t believe police were doing enough to keep child predators behind bars and wanted to harm them.”

Documents reveal Showers previously served federal time for possession of child pornography and for failing to register as a sex offender.

Per KPRC-TV:

