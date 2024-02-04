Sylvester Stallone Gives Moving Tribute to Carl Weathers for His Work in Rocky: ‘He Was Magic’ (VIDEO)

As we reported yesterday, actor Carl Weathers has passed away.

While many celebrities had kind words for Weathers, the tribute to his memory by ‘Rocky’ star Sylvester Stallone was truly moving.

Stallone recalled meeting Weathers for the first time and knowing right away that he was a star.

Variety has details:

Speaking through a video posted to his Instagram Friday evening, Stallone recalled his longtime partnership with Weathers, through the “Rocky” series and their decades-long friendship. The star gave the message while standing in front of a painting depicting their characters, Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed, squaring off in the ring. “Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success — everything about it, I give him incredible credit and kudos. Because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn’t realize how great,” Stallone said. “I never could’ve accomplished what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him.” “He was absolutely brilliant — his voice, his size, his presence, his athletic ability, but, most importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss,” Stallone said. “He was magic. I was so fortunate to be part of his life. Apollo, keep punching.” Weathers starred in the first four “Rocky” films as Apollo Creed, who repeatedly faces off against Stallone’s titular boxer in the ring. Though Creed dies in “Rocky IV,” Weathers’ legacy in the franchise lived on in the sequel series “Creed,” which stars Michael B. Jordan as Creed’s son.

See the video below:

Sylvester Stallone has a heartfelt message about Carl Weathers. It’s worth the watch. pic.twitter.com/e9KWBeY415 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 3, 2024

A fitting tribute from a great friend. Weathers will be missed.