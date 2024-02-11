Super Bowl QB Brock Purdy Discusses His Faith and Shares the Bible Passage He Reads Every Day (Video)

San Francisco 49er QB Brock Purdy has come a long way from being Mr. Irrelevant on NFL Draft Day 2022, the last player picked, to a starting quarterback in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Gateway Pundit shared Purdy’s remarkable journey from his exceptional high school days to his four years as a starter at Iowa State University.

Although NFL scouts said he wasn’t tall enough and he was not expected to be drafted, the QB was selected last by the 49ers.

Now, he is an MVP candidate and a starting quarterback headed to Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy has not been shy about his faith during his meteoric rise.

In media opportunities in the led-up to the big game, he has continued to share his faith in God and how the book of Psalms has been an integral part of his life this year amidst the stress and chaos.

On Tuesday, Purdy shared details about his faith in God.

“Yeah, this year for me, it’s been Psalm 23,” he told reporters.

“‘The Lord is my Shepherd, I have what I need. He lets me lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside quiet waters.’ Then it goes on.”

He continued, “But for me, you know, playing this game, playing this sport, there’s a lot that goes into it and it’s easy to get wrapped up in wanting to be loved, obviously, by your teammates and everybody, but also the world.”

“So for me, in that passage, it’s talking about, ‘I already have what I need from the Good Shepherd in Jesus.’”

“So I’ve just been studying Psalm 23 throughout the whole season and then going back to it. It’s what I start off with, actually, every single day. I just read off Psalm 23 to myself before I start off with some solitude and then go about my day.”

When asked if he prays during a game, he said, “Yeah, yeah, I do. You know, it’s not God can we win here? Can we do something great here? It’s more to have that peace, that steadfastness in all the chaos. That’s really what it is.”

“And sink back into like, Holy Spirit, you know, take over and lead me here in this moment and allow me to think clearly, allow me to obviously go through my reads and, like I said, just to have an even-keeled state of mind that I get from the Holy Spirit.”

“I already have what I need from the Good Shepherd in Jesus.” Today, Sports Spectrum talks with @49ers QB Brock Purdy about Psalm 23 and how scripture impacts his daily life. https://t.co/3QD2o4NT4V pic.twitter.com/z8cLUEpDyf — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 7, 2024

Psalm 23:

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He makes me lie down in green pastures.

He leads me beside still waters.

He restores my soul.

He leads me in paths of righteousness

for his name’s sake.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil,

for you are with me;

your rod and your staff,

they comfort me.

Purdy also talked about his faith with another reporter, sharing, “Honestly, you want the truth? Because this is the truth…This is who God has called me to be and I’ve believed that from day one. I believe that Jesus Christ did come down and die for my sins and rose again…I believe that. It’s not just some story fairytale thing. It’s real.”

49ers’ QB Brock Purdy on How He Stands Strong in His Faith w/ the Media “Honestly you want the truth? Because this is the truth…This is who God has called me to be and I’ve believed that from day one. I believe that Jesus Christ did come down and die for my sins and rose… pic.twitter.com/Cf11xdO1gP — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 3, 2024

For more on Purdy’s rise from Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl Quarterback, watch: