Students in Seattle Public School Told Love of Reading and Writing is ‘White Supremacy’

A parent has shared a distrubing worksheet provided to students in a Seattle Public School high school English class as part of Black Lives Matter at School Week with KTTH radio host Jason Rantz.

Rantz reports that students in a World Literature and Composition class at Lincoln High School were given a handout with definitions of the “9 characteristics of white supremacy.”

Among the examples is “Worship of the Written Word” because it is “an erasure of the wide range of ways we communicate with each other.”

Further, it suggests that it is wrong to value written communication because it’s a form of “honoring only what is written and even then only what is written to a narrow standard, full of misinformation and lies.”

In Seattle, a love of reading and writing is white supremacy.

Rantz shares:

“I feel bad for any students who actually internalize stuff like this as it is setting them up for failure,” the father explained to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The father asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution against his child by Seattle Public Schools. He said the other pieces of the worksheet were equally disturbing. The worksheet labels “objectivity,” “individualism,” and “perfectionism” as white supremacy. If students deny their own racism — or that any of the nine characteristics are legitimately racist — is also white supremacy. Denialism or being overly defensive is a racist example of an “entitlement to name what is an [sic] isn’t racism and that those with power have a right to be shielded from the stresses of antiracist work.”

