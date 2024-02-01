Squad Members Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Are Only Congressmen to Vote Against Bill Banning Hamas Terrorists Who Took Part in October 7 Terror Attack From U.S.

Squad members Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) were the only two Congressmen to vote against a bill that bars Hamas and other terrorists who took part in the October 7 jihadist terror attack on Israel from entry into the United States. The bill passed 422 to 2 with one Democrat voting present: Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL). Other Squad members voted for the bill which was introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA).
In a statement, Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, said, she voted against the bill because it is “redundant” and that it was a “GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”
Tlaib was censured by the House on November 7, 2023 for her anti-Semitic comments after the October 7 attack on Israel. The bipartisan vote was 234-188 with 22 Democrats voting for censure. File screen image.
Bush is being investigated for alleged misuse of federal funds, file screen image.
Excerpt from the bill, H.R. 6679, the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act:
…(A) by inserting “Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or Hamas” after “Palestine Liberation Organization”;
…(H) PARTICIPANTS IN HAMAS TERRORISM AGAINST ISRAEL.—Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, is inadmissible.”
“(D) INELIGIBILITY FOR RELIEF.—Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, shall be ineligible for any relief under the immigration laws, including under this section, section 208, and section 2242 of the Omnibus Consolidated and Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Act, 1999 (and any regulations issued pursuant to such section).”.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
422-2-1: House passed legislation to ban U.S. entry to individuals who were involved in October 7th Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and deport those currently in the country. The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act now heads to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/U2y2RQTj8D
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 31, 2024
Bush posted a statement about her vote on X Twitter, “I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have ZERO credibility on these issues.”
I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate.
Republicans have ZERO credibility on these issues.
— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) February 1, 2024
Ramirez released a statement on her ‘present’ vote:
“I voted PRESENT because I am done with political games. The majority is wasting time bringing a bill that is already current law. There are ALREADY no immigration benefits for Hamas terrorists. After participating for 15 hours of a sham impeachment, I could not stomach another bill only introduced to score cheap political points, politicize immigration, and divide our communities. Like the Republican’s sham impeachment, this bill does not meaningfully address border security nor further protect our communities. H.R.6679 is unnecessary. It’s a waste of resources and time. And I’m not playing along.”
Tlaib posted a longer statement covering her ‘no’ votes on four bills seeking to tighten immigration laws:
Tlaib Opposes Hateful GOP Anti-Immigrant Bills
Today, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) released the following statement regarding her opposition to four hateful anti-immigrant bills:
“Once again, my colleagues have chosen to waste our time inciting racism that puts our immigrant neighbors at risk and makes our communities less safe. These four bills have one common theme: dehumanizing our immigrant neighbors. These are racist, fear-mongering bills that do nothing to fix our outdated and inhumane immigration system.
H.R. 6678 would violate fundamental due process protections by adding new grounds of exclusion and deportation based on mere allegations, not convictions, of Social Security fraud. No one should be separated from their communities and their family due to an unproven allegation.
H.R. 6976 would mean that our immigrant neighbors who came here lawfully and who have resided in our communities for decades could be deported and ripped from their families due to one misdemeanor DUI conviction, creating a separate and unequal system of justice.
Trending: Comedian Tells Joe Rogan He’s No Longer on the Left, Reveals What Made Him Say, ‘I Can’t Do It Anymore’
H.R. 5585 would create a new federal criminal offense for evading Border Patrol, despite the fact that this offense already exists in nearly identical form in federal law. Since this is already illegal, it’s clear that the point of this bill is simply to demonize migrants and asylum seekers.
H.R. 6679 is unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law. It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.
I made a promise to my residents when they sent me to Congress that I would take meaningful actions to end hateful Trump-era immigration policies, reunite families, welcome migrants and asylum seekers, and reform our immigration system. I reaffirm that commitment today, and will always speak truth to power in the face of disgusting attempts by my colleagues to dehumanize our immigrant neighbors.”