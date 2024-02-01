Squad Members Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Are Only Congressmen to Vote Against Bill Banning Hamas Terrorists Who Took Part in October 7 Terror Attack From U.S.

Squad members Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) were the only two Congressmen to vote against a bill that bars Hamas and other terrorists who took part in the October 7 jihadist terror attack on Israel from entry into the United States. The bill passed 422 to 2 with one Democrat voting present: Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL). Other Squad members voted for the bill which was introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA).

In a statement, Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, said, she voted against the bill because it is “redundant” and that it was a “GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”



Tlaib was censured by the House on November 7, 2023 for her anti-Semitic comments after the October 7 attack on Israel. The bipartisan vote was 234-188 with 22 Democrats voting for censure. File screen image.



Bush is being investigated for alleged misuse of federal funds, file screen image.

Excerpt from the bill, H.R. 6679, the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act:

…(A) by inserting “Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or Hamas” after “Palestine Liberation Organization”; …(H) PARTICIPANTS IN HAMAS TERRORISM AGAINST ISRAEL.—Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, is inadmissible.” “(D) INELIGIBILITY FOR RELIEF.—Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, shall be ineligible for any relief under the immigration laws, including under this section, section 208, and section 2242 of the Omnibus Consolidated and Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Act, 1999 (and any regulations issued pursuant to such section).”.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

422-2-1: House passed legislation to ban U.S. entry to individuals who were involved in October 7th Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and deport those currently in the country. The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act now heads to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/U2y2RQTj8D — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 31, 2024

Bush posted a statement about her vote on X Twitter, “I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have ZERO credibility on these issues.”

I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have ZERO credibility on these issues. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) February 1, 2024

Ramirez released a statement on her ‘present’ vote:

“I voted PRESENT because I am done with political games. The majority is wasting time bringing a bill that is already current law. There are ALREADY no immigration benefits for Hamas terrorists. After participating for 15 hours of a sham impeachment, I could not stomach another bill only introduced to score cheap political points, politicize immigration, and divide our communities. Like the Republican’s sham impeachment, this bill does not meaningfully address border security nor further protect our communities. H.R.6679 is unnecessary. It’s a waste of resources and time. And I’m not playing along.”

Tlaib posted a longer statement covering her ‘no’ votes on four bills seeking to tighten immigration laws: