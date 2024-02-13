SHOCK VIDEOS: Private Plane Crashes on Busy Highway in Florida, Killing Two Pilots – Three Passengers Escape the Burning Wreckage

Dramatic images going viral show the tragic moment a private jet crashed onto a busy Florida highway, killing the two pilots, before a flight attendant and two passengers managed to escape from the burning wreckage.

New York Post reported:

“The Bombardier Challenger 600, carrying five people, lost its two engines and crashed onto Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. Friday while trying to land at the nearby Naples airport.

Dashcam video shows it descending rapidly over the highway as cars continue driving in the same direction — before it suddenly crashes and erupts in a ball of flames.”

Cars approach the scene and pull over as a cloud of black smoke billows from the aircraft.

“’I was wondering, What is that?’ Miami trucker Alfonso del Nodal told […] of his dashcam footage. ‘Then I realized it was a plane coming down, and then in a matter of seconds, it crashed. […] An explosion came and first thing that came to my mind was 9/11’, he told the outlet. ‘Then we heard, ‘Bam! Bam!’ and I saw three people get out’.”

Another video shows three people getting out of the wreck.

“’Yes! Our pilots! Our pilots!’ a woman is heard shouting back in the footage. When asked if the pilots were alive, the frantic woman replied: ‘I don’t know. I don’t know much else’.”

Both pilots died in the crash. Capt. Edward Daniel Murphy and co-pilot Frederick Hoffman worked for Fort Lauderdale-based Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter.

Flight attendant Sydney Ann Bosmans, as well as passengers Aaron Baker and Audra Green were captured in video escaping from the burning wreckage.

“’Yes! Our pilots! Our pilots!’ a woman is heard shouting back in the footage. When asked if the pilots were alive, the frantic woman replied: ‘I don’t know. I don’t know much else’.”

Murphy told an airport controller about losing the engines:

“’Hop-A-Jet 823, lost both engines, emergency’, he said. ‘I’m making an emergency landing. We’re clear to land but we’re not going to make the runway. We’ve lost both engines’.”

Witnesses say the plane’s wing clipped a car, dragged it, and slammed into a wall along the highway.