SHOCK VIDEO: Reckless Man Driving at Obscenely High Speed Mows Down Mother and Daughter Returning from Concert – Suspect Already Freed Thanks to Soft-On-Crime ‘Judge’

Horrifying footage has captured the moment a reckless man driving at shocking speed, killing a mother and daughter walking home from a concert. Even more infuriatingly, the suspect allegedly responsible is already walking free thanks to a soft-on-crime judge.

KSDK reported the women killed in a crash early Wednesday morning were 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova. They were in town for a Drake concert in St. Louis on February 14, which let out shortly before the women were struck while walking near Enterprise Center.

Video capturing the moment the incident occurred went viral on social media Monday. You can see the two women crossing the street when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee blasts through a red light and takes them out.

WATCH:

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Monte Henderson. Data retrieved from the vehicle driven by Henderson indicates it was traveling at more than 70 mph prior to running the red traffic signal.

The Jeep continued its rampage until it slammed into another vehicle.

Henderson survived the incident and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter & two counts of armed criminal action. But he was released from prison on February 16 after paying 10% ($20,000) of the $200,000 bond in cash.

As the Webster-Kirkwood Times reported, Judge Annette Llewellyn did not consider Henderson, who has no prior felony charges, as a flight risk or a threat to society.

Henderson’s attorney called the horrific crime “a very tragic accident” and claimed his client is a “very upstanding young man; involved in academics and sports.”

Margo Saucedo, a cousin of one of the women killed by Henderson, said Bracero and Cordova had “a beautiful relationship.”